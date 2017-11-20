Take furniture from drab to fab

Reupholstering a favorite sofa or chair in a spectacular fabric can be even be er than buying a new piece of furniture. The quality is equal or better, and keeping old furniture out of landfills is good for the environment.

So if you want to take that tired, old chair or sofa from drab to fab in just a few weeks, consider reupholstery. It's one of the earliest forms of recycling — and you'll emerge with a great looking piece of furniture.

Is it worth recovering?

Though keeping chairs and sofas out of landfills is a worthy goal, it's important to know when it's worth the cost. In fact, the investment of reupholstering can come close to the cost of a brand new piece of furniture, so make sure your decorating dollars are well placed. How do you know if reupholstery is an option for you? Consider these three questions:

Do you love the shape and sit?

In other words: Does it have good bones? If so, then yes, consider reupholstery.

Is your piece of great quality of a valuable antique?

Furniture pieces like those made by Calico (formerly known as Calico Corners) and other top manufacturers are examples of pieces worth reupholstering. They are constructed with a hardwood frame, and most have a foundation of eight-way hand-tied springs. Not sure if the frame is sturdy? Give it a lift. If it's heavy, there's a greater likelihood it's a quality hardwood frame. If it's lightweight, it's probably made from so wood or particleboard.

Does your piece have sentimental value?

Did you inherit it from your grandmother, or is it the first piece of furniture you bought as newlyweds? You can't put a price tag on emotional attachments, so if you have a piece you love, then take the reupholstery plunge — it's worth it.

Find the perfect fabric for your furniture

Think about the style of room, the way you live (are feet allowed on the sofa?), and whether young children, dogs or cats are an issue. Companies like Calico over thousands of fabrics to satisfy the classic traditionalist to the chic Bohemian. If you desire an elegant look, consider velvets and gorgeous jacquards. If you want cool and casual, look at denims, linens, co on twills and matelassés. And don't forget about plaids; they're making a big comeback, along with wide stripes, which make a graphic statement.

Toddlers with sippy-cups and sticky fingers can be a challenge, but Calico has more than 700 high-performance fabrics, which can stand up to grape juice spills and peanut butter drippings. These durable fabrics clean up easily with soap and water and are also odor- resistant.

Over the past several years, performance fabrics have undergone a transformation. There are still plenty of great textures, but now companies also o er so chenilles, stunning jacquard designs, and even velvets and faux suedes. For the 2017 year, Calico introduced collections of indoor performance fabrics from Crypton Home, and Justina Blakeney. A huge assortment of Sunbrella, Bella-Dura and Fortress indoor-outdoor fabrics also exist.

Performance fabrics are perfect for family room furniture, dining room chairs and kitchen banquettes. The lighter textures cater to custom bedding and upholstery where pets have free reign. After all, it's easier to transform your décor than to remake your dog — life is for living, so surround yourself with easy-care home furnishings that will lower your stress level.

For those who have a hard time envisioning how reupholstery will change the look of their old furniture, Calico loans customers large fabric samples and mini-bolts, which they can take home to envision how the piece will look when recovered.

Reupholstering is more than a fabric facelift. A thorough job can involve replacing padding and cushion materials, re-tying springs and re-gluing joints. Upholsterers can also remove channeling or tufting, lengthen the skirt or plump up the arms and cushions to make the piece more au courant. A great upholsterer delivers the equivalent of a new sofa or chair when it's all done.

A nip here, a tuck there and voilà: You'll enjoy a new piece of furniture.

