Talisker Club wants to operate private space along Park City’s Main Street

Storied Development, LLC, the Georgia firm that owns the Talisker Club and other holdings once under the Talisker corporate umbrella, wants to convert part of the Coal & Lumber restaurant building along Main Street into a space for the exclusive use of members of the Talisker Club.

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to consider an application for a permit for what is known as a private residence club. The building is located at 201 Heber Ave., steps off the high-traffic corner of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

The firm outlines a concept calling for the main level of the building to offer a restaurant that would be open to the public. The downstairs, though, would be turned into a bar and lounge that would be available to Talisker Club members. The lower patio would also be for the exclusive use of members of the Talisker Club.

A submittal to City Hall in anticipation of the discussions with the Planning Commission indicates the café will be available to the public for coffee and baked goods in the daytime with a wine bar operating in the evening. The restaurant and upper patio will also be public and offer a French-American menu, the submittal says, indicating the restrooms and elevators will be public as well.

The members of the Talisker Club will be allowed into the downstairs bar, lounge and lower patio for food and drinks. A ski valet with lockers will also be open only to Talisker Club members. Storied Development, LLC has offered to operate a shuttle for Talisker Club members to the location, a City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday says. Talisker Club members could also drive themselves and park elsewhere in the Main Street core, the report also says.

City Hall restricts private residence clubs and similar operations not open to the public on the street level of buildings in the Main Street core, an effort to maintain the vibrancy of the streetscape with businesses that allow the public inside. The City Hall report says the Storied Development, LLC plans comply with the rule since the downstairs would be set aside for Talisker Club members while the main level will offer a restaurant that is open to the public.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the request to operate a private residence club at a meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Park City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. The panel is scheduled to accept public input and possibly cast a vote on the matter. City Hall staffers in the report support the application.

There has been ongoing concern for years along Main Street and at City Hall about the makeup of the streetscape of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip. Park City officials and many business owners have long wanted to guard against the exclusivity that comes with private residence clubs, which are prohibited on street level on the stretch of Main Street south of the Heber Avenue intersection. They instead prefer stores, restaurants or nightclubs occupy the commercial spaces along Main Street.