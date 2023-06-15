Tech Center not subject to new law, judge rules

Dakota Pacific Real Estate CEO Marc Stanworth and Jeff Gochnour, the director of development, listen to community opposition to their development project during a public hearing on March 8 at Ecker Hill Middle School. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Dakota Pacific Real Estate and the Park City Tech Center do not fall within the provisions of a new state law created by the controversial Utah Senate Bill 84.

Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik on Thursday granted a motion for partial summary judgement filed by Summit County, which argued S.B 84 does not invalidate the existing 2008 development agreement that limits what can be built at the Kimball Junction site to mostly tech-related and research office buildings.

The ruling determines that Dakota Pacific is bound by the development agreement despite S.B. 84.

The judge determined the developer did not have an existing land-use application as required by the law because it was effectively seeking a zoning change.

This is a developing story.