Tech Center not subject to new law, judge rules
Summit County prevails in major Dakota Pacific hearing
Dakota Pacific Real Estate and the Park City Tech Center do not fall within the provisions of a new state law created by the controversial Utah Senate Bill 84.
Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik on Thursday granted a motion for partial summary judgement filed by Summit County, which argued S.B 84 does not invalidate the existing 2008 development agreement that limits what can be built at the Kimball Junction site to mostly tech-related and research office buildings.
The ruling determines that Dakota Pacific is bound by the development agreement despite S.B. 84.
The judge determined the developer did not have an existing land-use application as required by the law because it was effectively seeking a zoning change.
This is a developing story.
Tech Center not subject to new law, judge rules
Summit County prevails in major Dakota Pacific hearing
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.