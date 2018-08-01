Teen accused of helping procure drugs that killed boys in 2016 charged with ordering ecstasy, other substance

A 17-year-old Park City girl prosecutors say was involved in procuring the drugs that killed two 13-year-old boys in 2016 has been charged with ordering illegal drugs online during the last two months.

According to charging documents filed in 3rd District Juvenile Court on July 20, the teen ordered ecstasy and a drug called 2C-B from overseas via the dark web on three separate occasions during June and July. Prosecutors also say that, in 2016, she agreed to have a shipment of U-44770, commonly called pink, delivered to her home at the request of two other individuals.

The 13-year-old boys, Ryan Ainsworth and Grant Seaver, overdosed on the U-44770 two days apart in September of 2016 in a tragedy that shook the community and spurred broad efforts to confront the youth drug problem in Park City.

The teen is charged with four second-degree felony counts of distributing a controlled substance. One of the counts stems from the incident in 2016.

The Park Record is not disclosing the teen's name because she is a minor.

The charges were filed the same day Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson issued a community alert on July 20 warning parents that one of the teens who helped procuring the U-44770 that killed the boys in 2016 was involved in ordering more substances from the dark web in recent weeks. Parents were told to look out for suspicious packages since it was not known whether drug shipments had been distributed in the area.

Recommended Stories For You

According to charging documents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted two packages shipped from overseas and addressed to the teen at a Park City address on June 18 and June 21. Together, the packages contained 14 grams of ecstasy.

On July 11, the U.S Postal Inspection Service intercepted another package addressed to the teen at the same address and containing 2C-B, according to court documents.

An individual at the address where the drugs were shipped told law enforcement that the teen girl had asked him if she could have e-cigarette refills sent to his house, charging documents state. A meeting was arranged for her to pick up the packages, and law enforcement arrested her.

The teen admitted to ordering the drugs on the dark web using Bitcoin, according to court documents. She claimed that friends had asked her to order the drugs. She told officers that she learned how to purchase substances off the dark web from the teens who purchased the U-44770 in 2016.

The state requested a warrant for the teen's detention, claiming that she "presents an unreasonable risk to public safety," according to court documents. It was not clear on Wednesday whether the teen is currently detained.

The charges come after Seaver's parents filed a lawsuit in March against the parents of the teen girl, the parents of Ryan Ainsworth and the parents of a teen boy who pleaded guilty last year to purchasing the U-44700 that killed Seaver and Ainsworth in 2016. According to court documents, Seaver's parents allege their son's death was caused by negligence on behalf of the other parents and that the defendants "knew or should have known their minor children were involved in the procurement, use, and distribution of dangerous and lethal drugs, including the distribution of these drugs to (Grant Seaver) and other minor children."

Seaver's parents are seeking $300,000 or more in damages, according to court documents.