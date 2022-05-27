Jenny Knaak: Taking aim





Jenny Knaak is Teri Orr’s daughter. She contributes her own thoughts from time to time.

To all the parents sitting through high school graduations this week and next, as you are bored by the predictable speeches by students and staff – yes, it sounds like a loop – they all complain about Covid. Yes, they are giving the same advice that is given every year. Yes, there are many more exciting ways for you to have spent the last few hours… Please, take a moment to remember what a privilege it was for you to be bored. Because there are 38 parents, countless grandparents, cousins and friends who started this week with plans for barbecues and are now forced to actively participate in Memorial Day as they bury their elementary school-aged children.

We are at a point where the rights of gun lobbyists and their constituents must be set aside to protect the rights of our children. Every single Pro-Life activist must adopt gun control that puts children first. If they believe so strongly in the right of the individual to be born, no matter the circumstances, they must support the right of those children to grow up safe. Those votes, combined with the already Pro Gun-Control lobbyists, should be enough to instigate transformation.

It can’t be both ways. If, as a legal exercise, law students want to simultaneously defend the rights of the 2nd Amendment enthusiasts AND the Pro-Life forum, it would make for a powerful debate. But the people of this country must take a stand now. We cannot continue to do nothing and expect change. It is the definition of insanity – repeating the same behavior but expecting different outcomes. We have done nothing, and we have had a dramatic increase in violence. If we continue to do nothing, we will continue to see a dramatic increase in violence. It is that simple. And it is simply tragic.

Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. Uvalde. When is it enough? In 2001, one man unsuccessfully tried to detonate an explosive on a plane from ingredients smuggled onboard in his shoes. To this day, we have to take our shoes off in the security line at the airport. One time, one incident, and the rules were forever changed. Why do our children deserve less?

My son’s high school graduation ceremony was this week. He and his classmates were beaming with pride, waiting and wanting to take on the world. Despite the turmoil of school closures, forced isolation, and a global pandemic as terrifying as it was fast-moving, these kids managed to graduate.

No one had ever faced anything like it, and no one knew what was going to happen to our economy, our families, or our fragile social structure. But we made it – families actually got stronger and closer. Workplaces became more flexible and understanding. Covid was awful, but there were silver linings.

These same kids have had to do Active Shooter Drills for all their years of schooling. They were taught to look at every new classroom with Defensive Survivor Logic. Where are the exits? What are the strongholds? Are there any places to hide? Who among them would be an ally?

My son is a very large human – standing 6 foot 7 inches and 315 pounds. He excelled in wrestling and football and is going to college on a football scholarship. I am so proud and happy for him. Yet it absolutely broke my heart when he told me, repeatedly, after every drill, how he would plan to use his skills and his body to protect his classmates and teachers. It is not right or fair; after he and his fellow students have continually endured these frightening exercises, we expect them to be well-adjusted people.

We won’t know for years the psychological toll this has played on each of them. But make no mistake, collectively, they are a completely different breed of American teenager than has ever existed. These kids faced fear on multiple levels every day – to an extent the rest of us truly cannot comprehend. They will change the world – because they know they can. They have looked in the face of potential death and still take those graduation pictures, smiling. It is hard not to have faith in our future with such optimism smiling back at us. They are looking at this world in a way that we can only hope to. Their resilience is hard to resist.

One of the silver linings with the Covid shut-down of everything meant no school shootings. Our children were safe from senseless violence if they were stuck inside with us for months on end.

Every parent of these graduates I’ve talked to about this agrees – it was challenging and difficult but also a bit of a gift. Just when our kids were spending less and less time at home because of their newfound driver’s license freedoms, they were forced to spend time with us. Due to the crazy circumstances, we felt closer and guiltily confessed how much we liked it.

Our country’s desire to hold fiercely onto the 2nd Amendment – a right written by men who also believed in the right to own other people – has continued to fail our children. When will we, as parents, loving families, community members and concerned citizens, fight and demand that our politicians protect our collective future and not their own self-interests and pocketbooks?

It needs to be NOW, This sad Sunday in the Park….