Teton Gravity Research readies Park City storefront, bringing another name brand to Main Street

The Teton Gravity Research shop at the company’s headquarters in Wyoming sells a variety of wares. A Teton Gravity Research location is slated to open on Main Street this year.

come-check-out-where-1024×683-1

Teton Gravity Research, the Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based company well known in mountain towns for its action-sports filmmaking, is preparing to open a retail location along Main Street.

The arrival will bring another name brand to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, and Teton Gravity Research will become the latest entry into Park City’s competitive market of outdoors goods.

The location will be at 613 Main St. and is slated to open over Memorial Day weekend. Teton Gravity Research intends to then temporarily close the location in the fall to construct what the company calls a community theater and make other improvements, followed by a November reopening close to the start of the ski season. The Park City location will be stocked with apparel, sunglasses and goggles.

“We see this as such an incredible opportunity to bring an authentic global brand like TGR to Park City,” the Teton Gravity Research co-founders, Steve Jones and Todd Jones, said in a prepared statement announcing the location. “TGR puts athletes front and center, from seasoned big-mountain shredders to aspiring groms. We’re thrilled to share our action sport, youth-focused mission with Utahns.”

The company in a statement said it has long been interested in the community. The Park City location will be the sixth storefront for Teton Gravity Research.

“Park City has been on TGR’s radar for years thanks to the town’s collective passion for the outdoors and its world-renowned Winter Olympics legacy, after it played host to the skiing events during the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2002,” the statement said.

Teton Gravity Research will open in a community where there is already a broad range of options for outdoors goods, including in the Main Street core. There are local retailers as well as national ones vying for the market. National brands along Main Street include Black Diamond Equipment, Patagonia, Gorsuch, Kuhl and The North Face.

Other places where Teton Gravity Research operates retail locations include Jackson, Wyoming, which is considered to be the flagship store, Bozeman, Montana, and Breckenridge, Colorado.

The Teton Gravity Research location along Main Street, meanwhile, is not expected to be regulated by City Hall’s restrictions on what are considered to be conventional chain businesses. The company said it has researched the municipal rules and maintains they will not apply in the case of the 613 Main St. storefront. There is not currently a slot available under the restrictions for a conventional chain business on Main Street south of the Heber Avenue intersection, where the Teton Gravity Research location will open.

Even though it brings a background in action sports and mountain towns, Teton Gravity Research could instead be seen by some as another national-level company on a street that is crucial to Park City’s own image and branding.

The restrictions on conventional chain businesses along Main Street were designed to protect the uniqueness of the street as an increasing number of national brands sought storefronts. Park City leaders who approved the restrictions were concerned the chain stores could diminish the Main Street experience.