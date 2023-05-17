Teton Gravity Research to open shop on Main Street
Teton Gravity Research, in a press release on Wednesday, announced the opening of a retail store on Park City’s Main Street, touting that “Two iconic ski destinations” — Jackson Hole and Park City — “are about to share something in common besides powder-hungry visitors flocking to their slopes.”
TGR, “the Jackson Hole-based adventure film company, apparel tastemaker, and recent entrant into the outdoor gear space, is bringing its first Utah brick-and-mortar store to Park City. The store will sell TGR soft goods such as hats, sweatshirts, Jackets, and Grateful Dead collaboration apparel, as well as their signature line of ski goggles and sunglasses, designed and informed by its 28+ years spent at the forefront of ski-town culture,” the release states.
Its products, it continues, are “laid-back and focused on the fun times but always ready to rip and go at the first sign of an epic snow day.”
The shop will open as a pop-up store at 613 Main St. over the Memorial Day weekend, TGR said. In the fall, it will close the pop-up shop “and pivot to full construction mode,” resulting in “a fully immersive action sports and brand lifestyle experience featuring a state-of-the-art theater to showcase TGR’s nearly 60 award-winning films, and it will also be available to host private gatherings and community events.”
This will be the sixth retail location for TGR, following its stores in Jackson Hole; Bozeman, Montana; and Breckenridge, Colorado, among others.
“TGR will also hire locally to staff the shop and contribute to the local economy during the winter and summer seasons,” the release states.
The shop will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Heck of a raptor at Jordanelle
Ospreys are big, Herculean and top anglers among birds, keeping themselves and their young fed almost exclusively with fish.
