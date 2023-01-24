 That son of a gun! | ParkRecord.com
That son of a gun!

David Jackson
Actor Michael Gandolfini, son of the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, appears at the debut of the feature sci-fi film “Landscape with Invisible Hand” at the Eccles Theatre in Park City Monday evening. | David Jackson/Park Record

With the sci-fi film “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” writer-director Cory Finley, known for the film Thoroughbreds from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, returns to Park City with this bold sci-fi trip that features a breakout performance by Asante Blackk.

The film, which premiered Monday at Eccles Theater, is based on the novel by National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson. The second screening is scheduled on Jan. 26, at 12:30 p.m. at RedStone Cinemas.

