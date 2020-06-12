The Summit County Fair's carnival carousel and snack stand seemingly glow in the afternoon sunlight in this 2017 photo.

Park Record file photo

The 2020 Summit County Fair has been canceled save for two events, officials announced Thursday, in a move that was foreshadowed by earlier cancellations and modifications, but one that nevertheless comes as a blow to county residents who look forward to the annual tradition.

Following the previous cancellation of major events like the demolition derby, Thursday’s announcement included the cancellation of the PCRA Rodeo, Little Buckaroo timed events and princess contest and the art exhibition.

The junior livestock show and sale and the Miss Summit County Pageant will still be held, though with modifications that have not been announced, according to a press release, and Utah State University will still recognize 4H entries.

Traditionally, the fair is held the first week of August.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The livestock show has economic as well as cultural impact, officials have said, drawing hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales, much of which ends up as college savings for local youngsters.

Summit County officials noted in the release the move was necessary both because of the public health risk and the pandemic’s financial ramifications. The fair is heavily subsidized by the county, a subsidy that would have to be significantly increased to offset the reduction in ticket sale revenue that would accompany a reduction in crowd sizes.

“I would like nothing more than to feel the right thing to do is to hold the Fair without alteration,” County Manager Tom Fisher said in the release. “However, our current circumstances with a public health emergency, the associated economic effects that will lower revenues drastically in 2020 and the way that the Fair is traditionally financed means that is not possible this year.”