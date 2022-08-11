 The 2022 Kimball Arts Festival: images slideshow | ParkRecord.com
Images from the 2022 Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

Lauren N. Halak Park Record Intern
Images courtesy of David Jackson/Park Record

For the past 53 years, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival has turned Main Street into a lively scene where more than 200 artists from around the world showcase and sell their work to the public. This year’s festival did just that. From August 5-7, the festival featured twelve different art mediums, live music, food and drinks, art demonstrations from the Kimball Art Center staff, and educational art classes and programs for children. For more information, visit the Kimball Arts Festival website.

