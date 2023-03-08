 The biggest snow fort | ParkRecord.com
The biggest snow fort

Preparations have begun for Park City High School's spring sports season

Preparations have begun for Park City High School’s spring sports season, as the boys soccer team practices on Monday on a field surrounded by a wall of snow. A historic snow year has given the Miners a unique home-field advantage – home teams always want to make their field a fortress, but usually not literally.
David Jackson/Park Record

