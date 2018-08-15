The Christian Center equips 700 Park City students with new clothes, school materials

The Christian Center of Park City set out six years ago to equip every Park City student in need with school equipment during its annual Back 2 School Basics event. With more than 700 kids attending this year, the center is getting closer to that goal.

During the event, which took place Friday, each student between kindergarten and 10th grade received a $100 gift card and used it to purchase new clothes and school supplies at participating stores in Tanger Outlets. The students also collected school supplies that the Christian Center set out on tables for students to grab, said Rob Harter, the nonprofit's executive director.

Last year, 560 students attended the event. To raise the number by about 140 this year was a success, Harter said. But, he said that there are likely more students who are not taking advantage of the program. There are about 1,200 students in the Park City School District who qualify for free and reduced lunch, he said.

He hopes to continue to spread the word about the event and grow numbers even more next year.

The Christian Center also had a large amount of volunteers at the event this year. About 175 volunteers helped students get their gift cards and make their purchases.

Harter said he was happy to see the large number of volunteers helping, as well as individuals in the community who sponsored students with donations. He said the event is important because it is the community helping make it so "every child starts out on the right foot."

"The community is saying we want to make sure every child has everything they need, so that ill-fitting clothes or a lack of clothes doesn't distract them from having the best school experience they can have," he said.

United Way, Westgate Resorts, Promontory Club, HCVT and Tanger Outlets also helped sponsor the event.

Click here to view a gallery of photos from the event.