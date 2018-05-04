The Decemberists highlight inaugural Deer Valley concert series

The inaugural Deer Valley Concert Series, presented by Deer Valley Resort in conjunction with The State Room Presents, will begin on Aug. 2 with a performance by The Decemberists and conclude on Labor Day, Sept. 3, with Jason Mraz. The series will feature five shows this summer at the resort's renowned Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. "As home to one of Utah's premier outdoor music venues, we are thrilled to be able to program our own concert series for the first time in the venue's existence," said Bob Wheaton, Deer Valley Resort president and COO. "We look forward to offering a vibrant and energized new series to complement the two popular series already held in our Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater; the Deer Valley Music Festival presented by the Utah Symphony and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series presented by Mountain Town Music." The 2018 lineup for the Deer Valley Concert Series at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater includes: The Decemberists Whitney Aug. 2 (Thursday) | 6:30 p.m. Recommended Stories For You Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Gavin DeGraw│Phillip Phillips Aug. 9 (Thursday) | 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real│M. Ward Aug. 18 (Saturday) | 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Gov't Mule The Magpie Salute Aug. 31 (Friday) | 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Jason Mraz Sept. 3 (Monday, Labor Day) | 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concert tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at deervalleyconcertseries.com. Three types of tickets will be available for each show; Reserved, General Admission Floor and General Admission Lawn. General Admission Floor is a blankets only area directly in front of the stage. The General Admission Lawn section is divided into two sections with chairs allowed on one side and blankets on the other. All concerts are held rain or shine. Guests are welcome to bring picnics, blankets and chairs less than nine inches high; animals are not permitted. Complimentary parking is available at Snow Park Lodge; please allow ample time to arrive and depart the venue. Public transportation is complimentary throughout the greater Park City area and provides access to Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge. For Park City Transit maps and timetables, please visit parkcity.org/departments/transit-bus/transit-maps-timetables. For more information about the Deer Valley Concert Series or Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, please contact the resort's senior communications manager Emily Summers at 435-645-6522 or visit deervalley.com. To follow summer happenings at the resort on social media, search #deervalleymoment.