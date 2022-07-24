The Park Record: A Week In Review
An overview of recent Park Record Articles.
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 20-24, 2022.
City administrators are urging residents to conserve their water usage through various measures in order to combat an ongoing drought. Regulations surrounding water usage, and not just from this year, but also previous years, have proven to successfully conserve water. Jason Christensen, water resources manager, said “the average Park City single-family home uses half as much water now than it did in 2000 while multi-family units and irrigation accounts have shown similar drops.”
Letters to the Editor, July 23-26: Park City Fantastic – If One Can Afford it
In a letter to the editor this week, the magnificence of Park City is analyzed under the lens of the town’s growing exclusive nature: “How can we contribute to making Park City a great place for visitors and those on the socioeconomic margins? Can we be a community that welcomes the world, and is just as inclusive to those within it?”
This year’s 39th Park City Beethoven Festival is “a reunion of sorts,” as it brings back many musicians who have played with the festival for many years, some since its inauguration. The Festival, which began on Monday, July 18th, will continue until August 22nd, with various concerts at different locations and for different prices (some free). Proof of full vaccinations against COVID-19 is required to attend the indoor concerts. Well-Fitting N-95 masks must be worn at all times inside the buildings. For ticket information, visit beetfestut.org.
Park City High School Graduate Embarks on a Crazy Trip With Saint Luna
Charlie Black, a 2018 Park City High School graduate, is returning to town to perform with Saint Luna, the San-Diego-based indie band in which he is the rhythm guitarist. In the near future, Saint Luna hopes to tour, and hopefully book a gig at Coachella soon. The band will be performing at 7 p.m. tonight (July 24th), at Park City Brewing. “‘I would love to see old friends there,’ Black said. ‘It would be great if everyone would support the local business, drink some good IPAs and see us play.'”
Miners Ready to Get Started With Under a Month to Go Until Season Kicks Off
Park City High School’s football team is hard at work, preparing for their first game against Wasatch on August 12th. “We’ve had a great summer, one of our best summers,” head coach Josh Montzingo said. “They’ve put in a ton of effort, and you can see that they’re hungry and ready for the season.” Montzingo feels ready for the season, and the team is excited to be back on the field playing competitively–particularly for their first game of the season that just so happens to be against the Miners’ rivals, Wasatch.
Sheriff’s Report: Coalville man arrested for threatening renters with gun
The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, July 18 and Sunday, July 24, including injured hikers, car accidents and criminal mischief.
