The Park Record: A Week in Review

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 29-31, 2022. Recycle Utah Goes the Distance With Its 100 Mile Meal Fundraiser

Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal is back, and registration is open for the nonprofit’s fundraiser that is scheduled for Aug. 6. | Park Record file photo | The Park Record Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal fundraiser is taking place in Oakley on August 6th. The event, for adults 21 and older, will feature live music, lawn games, cocktails and a five-course dinner, prepared by Park City Mountain Resort chefs, who used ingredients culled within 100-mile radius of Recycle Utah’s recycling center. “This is a very local and sustainable event, and it’s all about eating seasonally within the Utah food shed,” said Addison Marr, Recycle Utah communications and development director. Register here . Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Upcoming Concert Harvests More Than 50 Years of Music

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plans an evening of songs from its 50-plus years in the business on Aug. 5 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. The band will also perform a few songs from its new album, “Dirt Does Dylan.”|Photo by Jeff Fasano The award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band invites Park City fans to roll up their sleeves and dig into more than 50 years of music on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. The band will be performing various tracks of theirs, including songs from their new album “Dirt Goes Dylan,” a tribute to Bob Dylan created in the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information about the band and tickets, see here . Park City-Based Singer-Songwriter Releases an Album that’s ‘Far From Home’

Jonathan Kolon, founder of the band Mountain Town, will release a new album, “Far From Home,” his tribute to Park City, on Aug. 1.| Courtesy of Jonathan Kolon Singer and songwriter Jonathan Kolon, former Park City dentist, is releasing “Far From Home,” an album recorded with his roots-music band, Mountain Town. His debut album is a tribute to Park City. Kolon will be taking a few days’ leave from his current job at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Center in Portsmouth, Virginia to play a few gigs in Park City. For more information about Jonathan Kolon and his band Mountain Town, visit mountaintownband.com . Utah Olympic Park Expansion to Help Train Future Athletes

A new project at Utah Olympic Park will transform the West Peak into an alpine and freestyle training mountain. The expansion is scheduled to open at the beginning of Winter.|David Jackson/Park Record Construction crews are expanding the West Peak at Utah Olympic Park as part of the ongoing mission to invest in skiing and snowboarding. Talk of this expansion came into fruition following the success of a new chairlift and longer ski run being opened in late 2019 at the park. This upcoming project will create new terrain for an alpine and freestyle training area on the mountain and provide winter athletes with a facility they can use at night. The area may also be used during a future Winter Olympics. Pete Buttigieg Discusses Infrastructure With Summit County Leaders