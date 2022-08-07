The Park Record: A Week In Review

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 4-7, 2022.

Glenwood Cemetery tours will bring to life stories of historic fraternal orders that supported local miners. | Courtesy of the Park City Museum The Park City Museum invites the public to check out the history buried at the Glenwood Cemetery during 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. tours given every Tuesday and Thursday through September 1st. These tours are designed to give the public background about the fraternal orders who established the cemetery and explore the history of the 949 people interred in the cemetery. To register, visit here . Summit County Creates New Wildland Fire Unit

A new public safety resource to help fight wildfires in Summit County was started to offset possible scenarios such as when responding firefighters are called away for other duties during longer-duration burns similar to the Parleys Canyon Fire last summer. | Courtesy of Travis Petler A new public safety resource that is county-founded and volunteer-run to help fight wildfires in Summit County is nearly complete and should start operations soon. The resource is being set in place to provide additional aid/support to the fire department or offset times when they are tied up. The Summit County Wildland Fire Department expects between 25 and 30 people could join the unit by next summer. Artists Look at Different Aspects to Find Fair Price Ranges

Local photographer Patrick Brooks Brandenburg unpacks one of his fine-art photographs of a grizzly bear at his Park City Kimball Arts Festival booth. Brandenburg showed and sold his work throughout the weekend. | David Jackson/Park Record Attendees of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival this past weekend found themselves surrounded by images and works created from diverse materials, which also meant diverse prices. Local fine-art photographers Richard D. Pick and Patrick Brooks Brandenburg factor the time they spend planning, buying material, creating their work, and traveling, into their prices. Both Brandenburg and Pick rely on being fair when pricing their works, aiming to keep prices consistent and fair to both the artist and the buyer. Visit Brandenburg’s website here and Pick’s website here . One Book, One Community Steps Into the Past with Jess Walter’s Novel ‘The Cold Millions’

Author Jess Walter will speak on Aug. 25 about his novel, “The Cold Millions.” The book is this year’s One Book, One Community read. |Courtesy of Katy Sewall Summit County Library Director Daniel Compton and Park City Library Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp selected Jess Walter’s “The Cold Millions” for this year’s One Book, One Community read. The organization will be hosting events on aspects of Park City’s history just as “The Cold Millions” does leading up to Walter’s presentation and book signing on August 25th. On August 8th at 7 p.m., Dalton Gackle will give a presentation on his book “Images of America: Park City,” about mining days, labor struggles and general life. On August 18th at 7 p.m., Park City Film will host a free screening of Stewart Bird and Deborah Shaffer’s 1979 documentary, “The Wobblies.” Park City hotel, a Stalwart, Could be Replaced by a Large Housing Project

The Park City Planning Commission is scheduled to review a large housing development at the location of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – The Yarrow in late August. The agenda indicates the plans call for a developer to “replace the DoubleTree Hotel” with two buildings and a mix of affordable and market-priced units. Guest Editorial: Is That a Scallop or a Potato on My Plate at Park City Restaurant?