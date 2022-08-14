The Park Record: A Week In Review

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 12-14, 2022. Letters to the Editor, Aug. 13-16: America Operating as a Third World Country

In three letters to the editor this week, Eric Armentrout discusses Park City’s local Boy Scouts’ summer camp excursions, Jim Askins asks the public to “stop the juvenal rants and personal attacks that have become so commonplace in the Park Record Viewpoints,” and Hillary and George Jessup express their concerns regarding America’s resemblance to a third-world country. Summit County Health Department Confirms First Monkeypox Case

The Summit County Courthouse.|Park Record file photo According to a media release, the Summit County Health Department received confirmation on Tuesday that a county resident tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The current strain is not an airborne disease like the coronavirus, rather it is transmitted by direct, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash; however, the Summit County Health Department “encourages residents to understand the symptoms and risk factors associated with this virus.” Call the Summit County Health Department at 435-333-1500 for more information. Summit County Fields Property Tax Questions

The Summit County Courthouse.|Park Record file photo This past Wednesday, many property owners expressed concerns about dramatic changes to their property taxes in front of the Summit County Council. While officials are sympathetic to these changes, they admitted there isn’t much they can do as they’re bound by state law. For more information, taxpayers can contact the treasurer’s office at 435-336-3038, visit summitcounty.org/boe , or contact the Summit County Auditor’s Office. Park City School District Prepares for Change This Academic Year

Park City School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Gildea said the projects at the center of the School District’s years-long master planning process are a top priority heading into the 2022-2023 academic year.|David Jackson/Park Record. Park City School District begins the 2022-2023 school year this Wednesday, and administrators have been working hard all summer to achieve their goals for the following years: enhancing programming and ongoing construction that will improve the district’s infrastructure as the staff continues navigating the coronavirus pandemic. The district hopes to have construction and renovations take place across Park City High School, Ecker Hill Middle School, and Jeremy Ranch, McPolin, Parley’s Park, and Trailside elementary schools. Cam Gallagher & the Tasty Soul’s Delicious New Album Gets the ‘Funk Out’

“Funk Out,” Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul’s debut album is out now and available through all streaming services. The album, recorded at Counterpoint Studios in Salt Lake City, features six original tunes and one cover.|Courtesy of Cam Gallagher Local jazz and funk band Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul recently released their debut album “Funk Out,” available on all streaming services. Gallagher wrote all of the lyrics music for the originals, and did the arrangement for the band’s cover of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” “[The album] means everything to me, because it shows how far the band has come in the past year. Now, we can put our music out all over Utah and the world, and hopefully have a positive effect on people. We hope they can enjoy it and want to move, groove and dance to the music,” Gallagher said. Park City Wine Club Celebrates a Decade of Tastings, Education, and Giving Back