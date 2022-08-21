The Park Record: A Week In Review

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 19-21, 2022. Letters to the Editor, Aug. 20-23: Seasonal Workers Need Full Housing Support

In three letters to the editor this week, various opinions and topics are touched upon. Brian Ward asks the Park Record Editorial Staff to apologize for a recently published Guest Editorial that was a “bitter and abusive piece of writing.” Cynthia Thomas asks that seasonal workers in and around Park City are provided more financial and housing support from the resorts, restaurants, hotels and other organizations that employ them. Andrea and Steve Spaulding applaud Park City and the Wasatch Back for their contributions to another successful Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which took place last Saturday, August 13th. Young Miners Look to Improve on Last Season

PCHS golf match at Mt Dell PCHS – Golfer Aiden Taylor. | David Jackson/Park Record Last season, the Park City Boys’ Golf Team finished as the highest-ranked team not to qualify for the state tournament, leaving a program that had won 11 state titles in a row between 2008 and 2018 in cold, foreign territory. Now entering the new season with a young and inexperienced, but promising roster, coach George Murphy says that “over the next couple years, as these kids really develop and get after it, [the team has] a bright future.” University of Utah President Visits Park City

University of Utah President Taylor Randall, right, toured the Utah Film Studios in Park City on Tuesday, where he discussed the importance of the state’s film incentive program.|Courtesy of the University of Utah Taylor Randall, the University of Utah’s President, visited Park City this Tuesday, August 16th. Randall visited as part of a tradition to tour the entire state of Utah and reinforce the university’s commitment to local communities. After meeting with Summit and Wasatch County leaders, businesses, and locals, Randall visited the Utah Film Studios and Utah Olympic Park. Following Randall’s tour, staffers will create several short-term goals and long-term planning initiatives for many regions in Utah. Nature and Art Lovers are Invited to Encounter Some Art On the Trails

Tó’áhání Dance Troupe, a Native American dance company, will perform traditional dances during the 2022 Art On the Trails event.|Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County This year’s Art On the Trails event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 27th. The event is designed to get people out on McLeod Creek Trail to watch artists create, dance, and read poetry. It also includes opportunity drawing, which will raise money for more Arts Council programming, and the prizes include two-day passes to Deer Valley Resort, cooking classes through the Park City Culinary Institute, a golf day at Park City Golf Club and men’s jacket and ski bibs from Spider, donated by U.S. Ski & Snowboard. For more information and to register, visit here . Park City Considering Regulations for Co-Owned Vacation Homes