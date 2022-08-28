The Park Record: A Week In Review

Editor’s Note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 24-28, 2022. Guest Editorial: It’s a Trail, Not a Road

In a Guest Editorial from this week, Suzanne and Robert Rosenburg share their response in opposition to the upcoming Park City Council vote that will likely widen the Union Pacific Rail Trail from 9.5 feet to 22 feet. Reasons against widening the trail include that it will encourage bikers to move at faster, more dangerous speeds, the trail’s environmental repercussions, and its invitation for dogs to defecate properties near the trail. Letters to the Editor, Aug 27-30: Touched By Kindness on a Park City Trail

In a letter to the editor, Allison Kitching expresses her gratitude towards a group of Park City mountain bikers who graciously stopped to help Kitching after a hard fall on a Mid Mountain Trail. “My mom and I are grateful to the people who stopped to help us. We felt the warmth of our mountain community on that summer day. There are good people everywhere in Park City, I just haven’t met them all yet,” she writes. Park City, Summit County Leaders Discuss Affordable Housing With HUD Officials

Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden, left, meets with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson, center, on Thursday. Jackson toured several affordable housing sites in Park City, including Woodside Park Phase 1, shown.|David Jackson/Park Record Park City and Summit County leaders recently met with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson to discuss affordable housing in the area via the Our Way Home program. Jackson discussed goals, plans, and more surrounding how to tackle the issue Park City faces with providing affordable housing. “There really is a lot of collaboration and thoughtfulness. People walked away from this roundtable hungry for even more ideas; grateful for the concept of Our Way Home,” Jackson said. “There was excitement in the room. I walked away feeling very encouraged.” Sports Gives Students a Chance to Find Their Strengths

The Utah State Board of Education believes that the “goal of physical education is to develop healthy, responsible students who have the knowledge, skills and dispositions to work together in groups, think critically, and participate in a variety of activities that lead to a lifelong healthy lifestyle.” (schools.utah.gov/curr/pe)|Photo via David Jackson/Park Record The Utah State Board of Education, National Federation of State High School Associations, Utah High School Activities Association, and President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Science Board have all conducted research providing evidence that high school sports have not only physical, but also mental/developmental benefits. Benefits include learning self-discipline, building self-confidence, developing teamwork, learning fair play and work ethic, and developing skills for practical situations. To read more from the latest edition of Park Record Parent magazine, touching on the benefits of sports, creative arts, and more, click here . Madeleine Peyroux Believes Songs Exist Because of Audiences