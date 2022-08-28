The Park Record: A Week In Review
An overview of recent Park Record Articles.
Editor’s Note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 24-28, 2022.
In a Guest Editorial from this week, Suzanne and Robert Rosenburg share their response in opposition to the upcoming Park City Council vote that will likely widen the Union Pacific Rail Trail from 9.5 feet to 22 feet. Reasons against widening the trail include that it will encourage bikers to move at faster, more dangerous speeds, the trail’s environmental repercussions, and its invitation for dogs to defecate properties near the trail.
Letters to the Editor, Aug 27-30: Touched By Kindness on a Park City Trail
In a letter to the editor, Allison Kitching expresses her gratitude towards a group of Park City mountain bikers who graciously stopped to help Kitching after a hard fall on a Mid Mountain Trail. “My mom and I are grateful to the people who stopped to help us. We felt the warmth of our mountain community on that summer day. There are good people everywhere in Park City, I just haven’t met them all yet,” she writes.
Park City, Summit County Leaders Discuss Affordable Housing With HUD Officials
Park City Affordable Housing Manager Jason Glidden, left, meets with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson, center, on Thursday. Jackson toured several affordable housing sites in Park City, including Woodside Park Phase 1, shown.|David Jackson/Park Record
Park City and Summit County leaders recently met with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson to discuss affordable housing in the area via the Our Way Home program. Jackson discussed goals, plans, and more surrounding how to tackle the issue Park City faces with providing affordable housing. “There really is a lot of collaboration and thoughtfulness. People walked away from this roundtable hungry for even more ideas; grateful for the concept of Our Way Home,” Jackson said. “There was excitement in the room. I walked away feeling very encouraged.”
The Utah State Board of Education believes that the “goal of physical education is to develop healthy, responsible students who have the knowledge, skills and dispositions to work together in groups, think critically, and participate in a variety of activities that lead to a lifelong healthy lifestyle.” (schools.utah.gov/curr/pe)|Photo via David Jackson/Park Record
The Utah State Board of Education, National Federation of State High School Associations, Utah High School Activities Association, and President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition Science Board have all conducted research providing evidence that high school sports have not only physical, but also mental/developmental benefits. Benefits include learning self-discipline, building self-confidence, developing teamwork, learning fair play and work ethic, and developing skills for practical situations. To read more from the latest edition of Park Record Parent magazine, touching on the benefits of sports, creative arts, and more, click here.
Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux, who will perform Sept. 1-4 at the Egyptian Theatre, says her songwriting approach has evolved over the years. Instead of streams of consciousness, Peyroux takes the “Leonard Cohen” approach and chisels away at a song until she can call it her own.| Photo by Yann Orhan
Jazz singer and songwriter Madeleine Peyroux will perform four shows beginning September 1 at the Egyptian Theater, part of her tour for the 2020 deluxe release of her 2004 album “Careless Love.” For Peyroux, songwriting is a long process in which she takes her time perfecting the song, sometimes researching poetry, and finally deciding when the best time to release the song is. Despite the tedious process, “there’s magic in the fact that somebody is intently watching how bad you’re doing…” Peyroux said, explaining that she doesn’t mind the work that goes into songwriting. For ticket information, visit madeleinepeyroux.com and parkcityshows.com.
Park City, Summit County leaders discuss affordable housing with HUD officials
The meeting was part of HUD’s Our Way Home initiative. The program allows stakeholders to share their challenges and brainstorm solutions with HUD officials, who, in turn, share what they’ve learned from other communities facing similar issues.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.