The Park Record: A Week In Review

An overview of recent Park Record Articles.

Park Record Staff
  

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 14-16, 2022.

Janna Young Appointed Interim County Manager

Deputy County Manager Janna Young was named interim county manager by the Summit County Council on Wednesday.

Janna Young will assume this position July 30, the day after Tom Fisher, current Summit County Manager, steps down. Meanwhile, county staffers will search for a permanent county manager. “‘It’s going to take a lot more time than we think,’ County Council Chair Chris Robinson said… Over the next two weeks, county staffers are planning to revise the county manager job description and will solicit nominations for the selection committee.”

StretchLab Extends its Services to Park City

StretchLab Park City owner Lucia Hevierova celebrates her salon’s grand opening in Redstone.

StretchLab, a brand dedicated to customizable assisted-stretching, has opened a location in Redstone. It was opened by Lucy Hevierova, a former patron of StretchLab. “‘I want to help people so they don’t get injured, and I want to help those who are injured recover,'” Hevierova said. The lab is located in Redstone at 1678 Redstone Center Drive, Ste 115. Visit their website at here.

Record Editorial: Park City, Ski Industry Must Hope New Resort Leaders Rise to a Rare Moment

Deer Valley Resort.

Both Todd Bennett (newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer at Deer Valley) and Deirdra Walsh (recently appointed Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain Resort) are highly qualified and seemingly good fits for their new positions. However, new opportunities come with new challenges. Bennett and Walsh should be ready to tackle the many operations that accompany their position, while “the resort industry and the community need to hope Walsh and Bennett are figures who can rise to this rare moment.”

Fireworks, Open Flames Banned in Park City as Dry Conditions Continue

no fireworks in park city

As Park City’s weather continues to rise above average temperatures and drought conditions worsen, the Park City Council has approved a ban on the use of any ignition, which includes fireworks and open flames. This ban will last through October 31, as “officials [urge] residents to be vigilant about fire danger.”

