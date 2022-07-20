The Park Record: A Week In Review
An overview of recent Park Record Articles.
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 14-16, 2022.
Janna Young will assume this position July 30, the day after Tom Fisher, current Summit County Manager, steps down. Meanwhile, county staffers will search for a permanent county manager. “‘It’s going to take a lot more time than we think,’ County Council Chair Chris Robinson said… Over the next two weeks, county staffers are planning to revise the county manager job description and will solicit nominations for the selection committee.”
StretchLab, a brand dedicated to customizable assisted-stretching, has opened a location in Redstone. It was opened by Lucy Hevierova, a former patron of StretchLab. “‘I want to help people so they don’t get injured, and I want to help those who are injured recover,'” Hevierova said. The lab is located in Redstone at 1678 Redstone Center Drive, Ste 115. Visit their website at here.
Record Editorial: Park City, Ski Industry Must Hope New Resort Leaders Rise to a Rare Moment
Both Todd Bennett (newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer at Deer Valley) and Deirdra Walsh (recently appointed Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Park City Mountain Resort) are highly qualified and seemingly good fits for their new positions. However, new opportunities come with new challenges. Bennett and Walsh should be ready to tackle the many operations that accompany their position, while “the resort industry and the community need to hope Walsh and Bennett are figures who can rise to this rare moment.”
Fireworks, Open Flames Banned in Park City as Dry Conditions Continue
As Park City’s weather continues to rise above average temperatures and drought conditions worsen, the Park City Council has approved a ban on the use of any ignition, which includes fireworks and open flames. This ban will last through October 31, as “officials [urge] residents to be vigilant about fire danger.”
Summit County man found deceased in overturned vehicle
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a construction worker at 6:12 a.m. of an overturned vehicle near 4300 E. Weber Canyon Road.
