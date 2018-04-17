The Park Record racks up Utah Press Association honors

From providing live updates during the massive Women's March on Main at the Sundance Film Festival to a series of articles detailing the collapse of a major Park City transportation firm, The Park Record in 2017 continued its long-running mission of delivering valuable news coverage to readers in Summit County.

On Saturday evening, the 138-year-old newspaper was honored for its efforts, as it earned more than a dozen awards in its circulation category, including four first-place prizes, at a banquet for the Utah Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.

"To earn these awards among our peers is quite an honor," said Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard. "It truly takes a team effort and is especially gratifying because our achievements were recognized in every department. The work we do often takes a bit of courage and a lot of hard work, and it's rewarding to see that effort validated."

The judges spotlighted city editor Jay Hamburger for his continued coverage of the unexpected bankruptcy, then closure, of All Resort Group, Inc., a titan in the Park City transportation industry. The series of articles, spanning from May to December, won first place in the best news series category.

Editor Bubba Brown also earned a first-place honor, for best digital breaking news story. He used Scribble, an online tool, to curate news coverage and social media posts during the Women's March on Main protest during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

In the best circulation promotion category, circulation manager Lacy Brundy and production designer Patrick Schulz were lauded for an insert advertisement included in a free edition of the paper delivered to non-subscribers, earning them a first-place honor.

The Park Record also won first place for its website.

Sports editor Ben Ramsey's feature article about legendary skier Dick Mitchell's induction into the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame took second place in the best sports story category, while judges deemed Carolyn Webber's coverage of demographic trends in the ski industry the best feature series.

The Park Record's annual Milepost magazine earned second place in the best special section category. Contributor Patrick Cone provided the copy for the publication, photographer Tanzi Propst shot photos and Schulz designed the layout.

Propst also gathered a number of individual accolades, including second-place honors in the best sports photo and best photo page categories for her coverage of a rodeo in Kamas and the Women's March on Main, respectively. She took third in the best feature image category for a photo of a father hugging his son during Park City High School's graduation.

Arts editor Scott Iwasaki nabbed a third-place award in the best community event category for an article about the Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival, with accompanying photos from Propst and page design by Schulz.

The Park Record also earned third-place awards for its news coverage, which was judged on three complete editions of the paper, and for its sports and scene sections.

Judges honored columnist Tom Clyde with a second-place prize in the best column category, while contributor Tom Kelly earned third place for his sports columns.

The newspaper's production staff left its mark, as well. Ben Olson took second for best staff-produced ad, while Schulz earned a third-place honor for best in-house self-promotion.