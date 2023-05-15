The Park Record wins a batch of Utah Press Association awards￼

Park Record Photo Editor David Jackson won one of two first-place photography awards from this year’s Utah Press Association’s Better Newspaper Competition with this photo that shows Utah Department of Transportation crews clearing snow off the Mirror Lake Highway. The Park Record received a total of 11 awards, six of them being first place, during a ceremony held Saturday at the Megaplex Theatres at the District in South Jordan.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Park Record came home a big winner of the 2022 Utah Press Association statewide awards that were held Saturday, May 13, at the Megaplex Theatres at the District in South Jordan.

The biweekly newspaper’s awards included six first-place awards, four for second place and one for third in its category of non-daily newspapers.

The Park Record, which was established in 1880, serves Park City andSummit County. It is Utah’s oldest, continuously published, non-daily newspaper.

David Jackson, The Park Record’s photo editor, took home two of the first place awards — Best News Photograph and Best Features Photograph — for his respective images of crews clearing the Mirror Lake Highway during a record-breaking snow season and a stunning seasonal photo of fall colors.

County Editor Toria Barnhart received a first-place nod for her coverage of the Park City Fire District taking over services in North Summit County after a contentious boycott.

Sports Editor Brendan Farrell, who is now the college sports reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo, won Best Sports Story for his coverage of Sam, Lauren and Alli Macuga, local sisters who compete in three different World Cup categories.

Rounding out the first-place awards were Park Record Advertising Representative Sharon Bush for Best Advertising idea, and The Park Record staff for Best Special Section.

David Jackson/Park Record

Barnhart also took home a second-place award for her news series coverage of Park City Mountain’s lift appeal.

Other Park Record second-place awards went to Farrell and Page Designer Darrell Murphy for Best Sports Page, and Circulation Manager Lacy Brundy, along with Production Manager Ben Olson, were honored with Best Circulation Promotion

Olson, in addition, won second in Best In-House Self Promotion for the Park City’s Best Special Section, and he was awarded third place for Best Staff-Produced Ad.

Robert Meyerowitz, who came on board as The Park Record’s editor last fall, attended Saturday’s ceremony.

​​”This affirms what I’ve learned and we know internally, about the unmistakable quality of the work that The Park Record staff does every day, without fail,” he said. “I’m super-proud to know and be able to work with every one of them.”