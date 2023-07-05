YOUR AD HERE »

The remaining runoff

Jay Hamburger
  

Sandbags remained in place early in the week along Poison Creek in Old Town as the runoff from the heavy winter snowfall continues in the Park City area. City Hall staffers in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday drafted an update about the runoff and the earlier preparation for the possibility of flooding. The update indicates the municipal government produced more than 11,000 sandbags and responded to nearly 800 requests to help public or private property owners who were worried about flooding. There has not been significant flooding in Park City during the runoff.
