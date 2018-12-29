The stories that captivated Park Record readers in 2018

From breaking news developments to analysis to examinations of community trends, these are the articles that most captivated The Park Record’s audience in 2018, as judged by how much time readers collectively spent on them.

This January profile was The Park Record’s most-viewed story of 2018, profiling Jackie Siegel, who was spotlighted in the 2012 Sundance Film Festival documentary, “The Queen of Versailles” by Lauren Greenfield. She appeared in Greenfield’s new film “Generation Wealth” at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and promoted her book, Victoria’s Voice, which is a published diary of her daughter, who died of a drug overdose. Siegel hopes the book will prevent others from her daughter’s fate.

A City Hall attorney, Polly Samuels McLean and her ski mountaineering husband, Andrew McLean, were arrested in early September in connection with the disappearance of hunting equipment in the mountainous area outside of Summit Park. They were each later charged with a class A misdemeanor charge of theft and a class B misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and pleaded no contest to amended charges.

Recommended Stories For You

Wasatch County leaders approved plans in September for a major development envisioned to someday become an eastern portal of Deer Valley Resort, a project seen as a possibility for decades and one that, in sheer numbers, is audacious even in an area where the resort industry continues to boom. Nearly 1,500 residential units, more than 400 hotel rooms and 250,000 square feet of retail space is planned.

UDOT shut down the westbound and eastbound lanes of travel between Parleys Summit and Jeremy Ranch in July to allow construction crews to put support beams in place for the new wildlife overpass at Parleys Summit in Salt Lake County. The overpass was completed in December.

After several attempts at relocating and modifying, No Worries Cafe and Grill shut its doors permanently in February. One of its employees, Dana Bruschke, started Breakfast at Dana’s in its place and is still operating there. Another notable closure in Park City this year was Bistro 412.

An in-depth piece about the effects of more property owners converting their properties to nightly rentals. The rise of the nightly rental market in Park City has depleted the housing stock and made it difficult for workers to find affordable housing.

The Sundance Film Festival is right around the corner in January, and the FIS Freestyle World Championships will follow in February. The Park Record noted the overlap of the major events on the 2019 calendar back in March. The festival runs from Jan. 24 until Feb. 3, while the World Championships run from Feb. 1 until Feb. 10.

Although Jakob Dylan, the 48-year-old son of Bob Dylan, has written songs for most of his life, he said in an August profile of the Wallflowers bandleader that his mission to write the perfect song continues. “You’re always looking for that one song that has not been written but sounds like it’s been around for a long, long time,” he said.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Woodward Park City, an indoor/outdoor action-sports camp in January. Construction began on the project in September. Woodward Park City is scheduled to open for the 2019-2020 winter season.

A major figure behind the modern ski industry in Park City, Cumming played a role in the beginning of Powdr Corp. in the 1990s, serving as a board member for the company founded by his son, John Cumming, as it purchased Park City Mountain Resort and eventually grew into one of the country’s largest ski resort operators.

Although Vail Resorts did not involve itself in the politicking that made the Treasure ballot measure the most contentious of City Hall’s open space questions, the firm may be, over time, one of the key beneficiaries of the municipal government’s conservation deal for Treasure. The City Hall acquisition will, essentially, amount to a taxpayer-funded elimination of a potential Vail Resorts competitor.

A former professional football player charged with murdering his wife at a Park City hotel last year intended to claim the defense of diminished mental capacity, according to a court filing in Summit County’s 3rd District Court in October.

Labor shortages and hiring difficulties are not new issues to businesses in Park City. But as the town stepped into winter, owners and managers felt the weight of the problem. Businesses in Park City struggled to fill positions for the winter season, even as they became more creative and generous with incentives.

Bob Wheaton, the president and chief operating officer of Deer Valley Resort and a crucial figure in the rise of the state’s ski industry to international status, will leave the resort in early January for a role with Deer Valley’s parent company, he announced in August.

As the debate over a bond to conserve Treasure from development dominated Park City news coverage over 2018, voters approved the $64 million bond by a wide margin on November 6. It was a resounding approval after a campaign that was far more contentious than any of City Hall’s previous open space ballot measures.