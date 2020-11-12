The Summit County clerk’s election update shows a 90% turnout

Ballots were ready and waiting for Summit County voters at an election site Nov. 3, 2020.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Summit County Clerk’s Office released updated election results on Saturday afternoon that included 7,471 more ballots than on election night.

Election officials anticipate a small amount of ballots will continue to trickle in, but the preliminary results include some 25,790 votes, or about 89.6% of Summit County’s active registered voters.

Vote counting was slowed last week when a Clerk’s Office staffer was exposed to COVID-19. The four members of the office subsequently quarantined, halting vote processing the day before Election Day. Counting resumed Thursday after three staffers tested negative for the virus.

The Summit County Council will be asked to accept the final results of the election at a canvass on Nov. 17. At that point, officials expect to add some ballots that have not yet been processed, including some provisional ballots, any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 2 that had not been received by Saturday and any ballots that were initially rejected but that have since been cured.

The report includes all others that had been received by Saturday, according to a statement accompanying the report.

No outcomes of local races appear to have changed after Election Day, even in the closest races, including for the South Summit School Board.

Voting percentages remained roughly the same in the contested races for the Park City and North Summit boards of education, as well as in the South Summit races for seats in District 2 and District 3.

The already close race for the District 1 seat on the South Summit Board of Education — representing Oakley — continued to narrow after Election Day, with Wade Woolstenhulme cutting Wendy Radke’s lead to 11 votes. Radke now leads Woolstenhulme 396 votes to 385. The incumbent board president who held the seat decided not to run again, leaving the race open to the two challengers.