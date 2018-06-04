International real estate firm The Agency opens offices in Park City

The real estate companies Glenwild Realty and Park City Realty Group have many similarities. They launched around the same time, they have expanded to become about the same size and now, they will be working together as a local branch of The Agency.

The Agency, a luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in California, recently announced that Glenwild Realty and Park City Realty Group have merged and partnered with The Agency. Charlie Taylor and Jake Doilney, who owned Glenwild Realty, will manage an office at 255 Main St. and Mike Mazzone, founder of Park City Realty Group, will lead an office located at 50 Shadow Ridge Road.

Mazzone, who opened his real estate company in 2005, said that he, Doilney and Taylor had already started working together about three years ago. They would meet every now and then to share information and bounce ideas off of each other.

They were all aware that Park City's real estate market was changing. Not only was it growing, but major real estate firms kept moving in.

"We had to do something to compete harder and get more muscle behind us," Mazzone said.

Some of the larger firms in the country began to approach the three of them, asking if they wanted to partner, but none caught their eye. Mazzone, Doilney and Taylor began a search of their own to find a company that was a good fit. When they met with leaders from The Agency, they worked out a deal to open a franchise location in Park City.

Doilney said that one of the biggest benefits of joining with The Agency is the company's marketing team, which he said will help them build a strong and recognizable brand in the Park City area.

They were also attracted to The Agency's culture, which Taylor said is all about every agent helping each other rather than focusing on their individual work.

"It's more of a collaborative effort," he said.

Mauricio Umansky, co-founder and CEO of The Agency, said that he and the other founders have tried to build a company that has customer service similar to that of a small business but is still global in its reach. The company launched in 2011 and has 18 international offices, with another six to eight scheduled to open this year.

Umansky said that Park City seemed like a natural fit for The Agency because it is becoming a major destination for many of the clients that their company serves.

"We open in places we love to be, and I am looking forward on a personal basis to spend a lot more time in Park City and to be a part of the community," he said.

Billy Rose, co-founder and president of The Agency, is also excited to be in Park City. He said that he has been coming to Utah to ski and snowboard for 30 years.

Umansky and the Park City team said that they hope to expand their team in Park City over time, but will aim to do so carefully and responsibly. Doilney, Mazzone and Taylor are locals and said that they have the Park City area's best interests in heart and hope to see growth that does not harm the natural beauty of the area.

"It's still us," Doilney said. "It's the same mentality that we had before."