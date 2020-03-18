There are now 22 known cases of coronavirus in Summit County

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707. The Summit County Health Department has also created a text line for updates about the virus. To sign up, text COVID19SC to 888777.

The number of known patients with the coronavirus in Summit County has grown to 22 in the week since the first case was announced March 11, county officials said Wednesday.

Health officials have expected the number to rise since the virus appeared in the area, particularly after an instance of community spread was identified late last week in which the patient had not traveled recently and had not been in close contact with another known infected person. According to Rich Bullough, the county’s health director, residents should anticipate the number of patients to increase further.

Detailed information about the new patients was not released.

Officials continue to urge residents to sanitize commonly touched items, practice social distancing and monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with the coronavirus like fever, cough and respiratory problems. Bullough said strict adherence to those measures will slow the spread of the virus in the area.

On Sunday, Bullough issued a sweeping public health order aimed at reducing transmission of the virus, banning many businesses where people gather from operating and imposing significant restrictions on others.

