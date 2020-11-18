Summit County woman dies of COVID-19, the second fatality within a week

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Summit County woman, the Utah Department of Health reported Wednesday, marking the second fatality in the county in a matter of days after the area was largely spared the most tragic repercussions of the coronavirus during the first eight months of the pandemic.

The Department of Health indicated the woman was between 65 and 84 years old and was not hospitalized at the time of her death. Further details about the woman or the circumstances of her death were not released.

The woman is the second in Summit County to die from COVID-19 within a week. The other death, involving a woman aged 65 to 84 who was a resident of a long-term care facility, was reported Saturday.

More than 1,900 Summit County residents have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 80 have been hospitalized, according to state data. Yet until the recent deaths, only one resident had succumbed to the disease, a man over 65 who died in early July.

The two latest fatalities occurred as the coronavirus is surging both in Summit County and throughout Utah. On Wednesday, 31 new cases were reported in the county, alongside more than 3,000 new cases statewide. Eight deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 740.

According to the Department of Health, the state’s rolling seven-day average of cases Wednesday was 3,161, an all-time high. There are more than 53,000 active cases throughout the state.