Third Summit County resident within a week dies of COVID

The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced the death of a third Summit County resident due to COVID-19 within the last week, a jarring uptick in fatalities in a community that saw only one coronavirus death during the first eight months of the pandemic.

According to the Department of Health, the latest death involved a woman older than 85 who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She was among 18 deaths reported statewide Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in Utah with few signs of slowing.

No other details about the woman were released.

The woman’s death was the third in Summit County in recent days following a four-month stretch without a fatality. Both of the other recent deaths involved women aged 65 to 84. A man over 65 died of the coronavirus in July.

In another indication that efforts to curb the current coronavirus spike have not yet succeeded, more than 3,900 new cases were reported statewide Thursday, including 31 in Summit County.

The intensive care utilization rate reached 88%, above the threshold at which hospitals are effectively at capacity, and 535 are Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 7,000 people in the state have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, and the statewide death toll reached 756.