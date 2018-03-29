Threat at Treasure Mountain Junior High triggers Park City police response

A threat one student made against another student at Treasure Mountain Junior High School on Wednesday triggered a police response, officials announced Thursday morning.

According to the Park City School District, school officials received information about the threat after a student overhead it and told their parents, who informed the school.

The Park City Police Department spoke with witnesses to the threat and the student who made it. The student will not return to the school until further notice, according to the district. Park City Police Captain Phil Kirk said the threat was made against another student but declined to elaborate.

The district said there would be an increased police presence at the school Thursday for added safety, in accordance with policy.

A district announcement also reminded students to report suspicious behavior to parents, teachers, school administrators or law enforcement.