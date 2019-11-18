Three events in Summit County this week: Conversations with County Councilors, a public hearing for a large development in Coalville and a Spanish-language suicide prevention workshop.

Conversations with the Council

Summit County councilors are taking their show on the road, hosting informal conversations over breakfast with residents at three restaurants over the coming week.

County spokesperson Krachel Murdock said the Council tries to host these events twice a year, and that people generally gather around the table and end up staying for a while.

“Historically these tend to turn into ‘family dinners,’” she said. “Everyone listens in to the questions that other residents have.”

The county orders a light continental breakfast ahead of time, she said, and residents sit down and ask questions. The event is free.

Friday’s event at Hearth and Hill, for example, will feature muffins, scones, fresh fruit and coffee.

The idea is to allow residents an opportunity to ask questions of their elected officials in an informal setting, Murdock said.

Wohali public hearing

The Coalville City Council is scheduled to host a public hearing about the 700-unit second-home community proposed for the city’s west side on Monday.

On Nov. 4, the Coalville Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation for the Wohali preliminary plan to the City Council.

The public hearing is scheduled during the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at City Hall, 10 N. Main St.

For more information, visit coalvillecity.org or call 435-336-5981.

Suicide prevention workshop

There will be a Spanish-language suicide prevention workshop on Monday evening at Park City High school.

One of the organizers, Lizeette Zurita, who also works as the Parents as Teachers coordinator with Holy Cross Ministries, said the issue is especially important in the Latino community as the stigma around mental health care is particularly strong.

“We know it’s something that is existent in everyone’s community, unfortunately,” she said. “Specifically in the Hispanic community, it’s something that’s happening but they’re unable to talk about it freely.”

She said the event has been a year or so in the making after survey results found that one thing Latino parents have expressed interest in learning about is communication with children.

The workshop is scheduled from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday. There will be refreshments and childcare provided, Zurita said.

There will be presentations from several community groups about resources that are available, directed trainings and an hourlong question-and-answer period, she said.

The goal is to normalize the conversation about mental health care and relay some techniques and skills parents can use.

“We are making sure the Spaish-speaking community here in Park City has the services, regardless of their language or if they have Medicaid or if they have insurance,” Zurita said.