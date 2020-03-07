Three finalists have been selected for the Jeremy Ranch roundabout public art project after 70 vied for $200,000 commission

With submissions coming from Maine and California and everywhere in between, the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board had a tall task to select finalists for the art installations that will adorn the new Jeremy Ranch roundabouts.

The $194,000 commission brought in nearly 70 submissions, and on Tuesday, the nine-member board winnowed the selections down to three finalists and three backups.

Jocelyn Scudder, the board’s administrator, said the number of applications set a new record, calling it a “huge win” for Summit County.

“We’re really thrilled with the volume of submissions and the caliber of submissions,” Scudder said. “It’s exciting to see the outpouring of interest for this project, to see the caliber of art that came through for this project. And it made me, someone who’s been working with the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board for three to four years now, we’re making so much headway and traction and getting a reputation for doing public art projects.”

The 69 submissions were scored on criteria that included the artist’s experience and ability to meet the demands of the project, as well as their ability to incorporate a sense of place into a durable piece of art that can withstand the climate.

The three finalists are Don Kennell, Mark Aeling and Patrick Marold.

Kennell is a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based artist who works with his design partner Lisa Adler to create large sculptures of animals, including one that is permanently displayed in Santa Fe.

Aeling is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, and his submission included photos of statues ranging from a yellow orb rising from cascading blue features to a bronze-colored statue of a man riding a horse.

Marold calls Nederland, Colorado, home and his submission features abstract shapes that resemble contours of land rather than recognizable forms like animals.

The artists responded to a request for qualifications from the county, and once the county checks references, the three finalists will be confirmed and issued $2,000 apiece to create detailed proposals for the roundabouts.

There will be the opportunity for more public input at a meeting with the three finalists scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Sheldon Richins Building, 1885 Ute Blvd. The artists will either be present or join via video conference.

The deadline for a final proposal is April 1, and one final choice and one alternate will be presented to the county manager after the art board’s April 7 meeting.

The pair of 250-foot diameter roundabouts are an important gateway to the community, the request for proposal notes, and artwork will be installed in each.

The work should be incorporated into the existing landscaping plan, according to the request for qualification documents, and Public Works Director Derrick Radke has helped craft the application process and was present at the meeting Tuesday, Scudder said.

The art will likely be large-scale statues that require extensive foundations, so coordinating with the Public Works Department, which is overseeing the finishing touches of the roundabout project, is key.

A county ordinance stipulates that the county fund public art equal to 1% of a county building project, like the County Fairgrounds, but that requirement is not normally attached to road projects. The $200,000 appropriation was decided during last year’s budget negotiations, County Manager Tom Fisher has said.

Two local artists applied for the commission, Jeremy Ranch resident Lamont White and Summit County resident Riley Ridd, whose submission indicated a partnership with Salt Lake City artist Charlie Kimball.

The three backup finalists are Peter Busby, Guy Dill and Gordon Huether.

According to a project timeline, the winning proposal may be announced in May.