Toddler hit by car in Marion Saturday pronounced dead

A toddler is dead after being hit by a car in Marion on Saturday evening.

The 1-year-old girl and her family were celebrating a birthday party when the child started heading for the road, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrew Wright said. The girl’s mother started chasing after her but couldn’t reach the child in time. The girl was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and succumbed to her injuries Sunday.

She was one month from her second birthday.

Wright said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the driver, as it does in any accident involving a fatality, but there is nothing yet to indicate there was any kind of driver error.

“It sounds like it’s truly a tragic accident,” Wright said.

The call came in around 6 p.m., Wright said, and one of the first deputies to arrive on the scene began CPR. Wright said the child did not have a pulse at the time. The deputy performed life-saving measures for about five minutes before paramedics arrived and took over, loading the child into an ambulance and taking her to Park City Hospital. She was then airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The girl’s father notified the Sheriff’s Office that she had passed away on Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle has been very cooperative, Wright said, and was the first to call 911.

The posted speed limit on that stretch of 2700 North is 35 mph, and Wright said nearby road construction may have been a factor. The vehicle involved in the accident was a sedan, and the driver was accompanied by a passenger.

The Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the Utah Highway Patrol to investigate the accident, using the agency’s expertise to diagram the crash site and attempt to determine causal factors. The investigation is ongoing and will look at potential factors including speed, impairment and any sort of driver error.