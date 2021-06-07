Top 5 Stories: A potential new mayor, a tense discussion and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from May 31 through June 6, 2021.
Park City investment banker, who’s been at the ‘big table,’ runs for mayor
David Dobkin lives in upper Deer Valley and moved to Park City in May of 2020 after having been a part-time resident for years.
Park City mayor, in tense moment, cuts off activist as Black Lives Matter mural returns to forefront
The mayor of Park City, in a tense moment, recently cut off an activist amid comments about a series of controversial murals with social justice themes that were put on Main Street in 2020.
Former Utah Jazz star Mark Eaton dead after apparent bicycle accident in Summit County
Former Utah Jazz player and NBA All-Star Mark Eaton died after an apparent bicycle accident in Silver Creek.
Tom Clyde: Overwhelming Moab
A friend who lives in Moab told Tom Clyde a decade back that she hoped Moab didn’t become Park City. After visiting Moab recently, Clyde is hoping Park City doesn’t become Moab.
Mayflower Mountain Resort to receive up to $260 million in MIDA-approved bonds
The military authority overseeing the construction of the proposed Mayflower Mountain Resort has approved up to $260 million in bonds to help finance the project.
