Top 5 Stories: Assault charge, a runaway bicycle and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 30 through Sept. 5, 2021.
Park City school confrontation results in assault count in juvenile court
A confrontation at Treasure Mountain Junior High School in late August prompted school administrators to refer the case to law enforcement.
Olympic gold medalist Jim Shea Jr. pleads guilty to sexual battery
Former Olympic gold medalist Jim Shea Jr. pleaded guilty last week to two class A misdemeanor counts of sexual battery stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a child.
Salt Lake City bicyclist hits van in unusual Park City accident
A bicycle rider hit the rear of a van at a busy Park City intersection in late August, the Park City Police Department said, an unusual occurrence that may have been caused by a malfunction of the bicycle’s brakes.
Park City leaders express deepening concern about coronavirus cases, mask talk expected
Park City leaders on Thursday expressed renewed concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Park City outlines possibility of a prescribed burn on Treasure hillside
Park City leaders in September are expected to begin talks about whether to eventually pursue a prescribed burn on the City Hall-owned Treasure acreage overlooking Old Town.
