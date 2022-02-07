Top 5 stories: Beijing Winter Olympics are on while residents sound off about the PCMR experience
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on parkrecord.com from Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2022.
Vail Resorts broadsided in Park City as range of PCMR grievances brought to City Hall
A group of Park City residents delivered a broadside against Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts on Thursday evening, bringing a list of grievances to City Hall ranging from the operations of the resort to a Provo firm’s plans for a major development at the base area.
Guest opinion: Vail Resorts’ strategy — take the money and run
“It has been 10 years since former PCMR owner Powdr forgot to renew their sweet land lease with UPMC followed by the hostile corporate takeover by Vail Resorts and the death of good resort skiing in North America.”
Guest opinion: Subpar experience at PCMR is unsustainable
“Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain Resort are in the midst of delivering a miserable experience both to locals and visitors.”
Tom Clyde: Proper apres ski in Aspen
Tom recently stumbled across an article about a level of excess we haven’t even attempted here. Aspen now has a service to liven up your apres ski experience.
A Park City viewer’s guide to the 2022 Olympics
Though there will be plenty of opportunities to catch the action for those willing to stay up late or get up early, here’s the full schedule.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City police told of drivers ‘taking all the spots, even at night’ at Main Street post office
The Park City Police Department last week received several complaints about people parking outside the Main Street post office, taking spots that are set aside for patrons of the post office.