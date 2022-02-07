Top 5 stories: Beijing Winter Olympics are on while residents sound off about the PCMR experience

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on parkrecord.com from Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2022.

Vail Resorts broadsided in Park City as range of PCMR grievances brought to City Hall

A group of Park City residents delivered a broadside against Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts on Thursday evening, bringing a list of grievances to City Hall ranging from the operations of the resort to a Provo firm’s plans for a major development at the base area.

Guest opinion: Vail Resorts’ strategy — take the money and run

“It has been 10 years since former PCMR owner Powdr forgot to renew their sweet land lease with UPMC followed by the hostile corporate takeover by Vail Resorts and the death of good resort skiing in North America.”

Guest opinion: Subpar experience at PCMR is unsustainable

“Vail Resorts and Park City Mountain Resort are in the midst of delivering a miserable experience both to locals and visitors.”

Tom Clyde: Proper apres ski in Aspen

Tom recently stumbled across an article about a level of excess we haven’t even attempted here. Aspen now has a service to liven up your apres ski experience.

A Park City viewer’s guide to the 2022 Olympics

Though there will be plenty of opportunities to catch the action for those willing to stay up late or get up early, here’s the full schedule.