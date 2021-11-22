Top 5 Stories: Blue regions may start to see ‘red’

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Nov. 15-21, 2021.

1SQxVNRfrtgNT-YrI8b38c-V1qM

Park City area split between congressional districts, profoundly altering political landscape

Utah leaders have redrawn the congressional map in the state, opting to split Summit County between the 1st Congressional District and the 3rd Congressional District. The new districts carve up the county in a way that will profoundly alter the local political landscape. Should residents be concerned?

TPR

Crews extinguish fire at Home Depot

A report of flames at Home Depot in Silver Summit in the early morning hours Monday drew a response from emergency crews, who were quickly able to extinguish the fire. The blaze is still under investigation.

Opening day was pushed back, but PCMR has lots in store this winter

While Park City Mountain Resort’s plans to kick off the winter season on Nov. 19 didn’t come to fruition, the team at PCMR is excited to welcome back skiers and snowboarders as soon as the lifts are able to start turning.

PCMR project critic: ‘Our town is getting jerked around’

A critic of a Provo developer’s plans for a major development at the base of Park City Mountain Resort expressed displeasure with the delay of a Park City Planning Commission meeting centered on the project that was schedule but then postponed.

TPR

PCMR opts not to set a target date for opening after season delayed

Park City Mountain Resort skiers and snowboarders hoping to board the Payday Express lift for the first turns of the season need to wait a little longer.