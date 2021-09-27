Top 5 Stories: Changes coming to PCMR
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Sept. 20-26, 2021.
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 40 involving law enforcement pursuit
The vehicle in a fatal crash on U.S. 40 Wednesday morning was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, officials say.
Park City Mountain Resort to expand two lifts next year
Vail Resorts announced two lift expansions for Park City Mountain Resort set to take place next summer.
Sheriff’s report: DUI suspect found in his car drinking alcohol
The 38-year-old Park City man who was driving was too intoxicated to complete field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Park City official again asserts little being done to combat coronavirus increases
A member of the Park City Council on Thursday remained especially concerned about the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
PCMR owner Vail Resorts will require coronavirus vaccinations for employees
Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts will require employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus for the ski season, the Colorado-based firm said on Monday.
