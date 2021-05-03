Top 5 Stories: ‘Comically massive’ edition
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from April 26 through May 2, 2021.
Silver Creek neighbors set to sue Summit County over ‘comically massive’ riding arena approval
A group of Silver Creek residents are set to sue over the Summit County Council’s approval of what they call a ‘comically massive’ riding arena.
Sheriff’s report: 100 teens gathered for fight at park, complete with championship belt
The teens said they had boxing gloves and mouth guards with them, and one carried a championship belt.
Park City readies a July 2 celebration of the Fourth of July
Park City plans to celebrate the Fourth of July on July 2 this year, opting for a revolutionary concept that is designed to scale back what is normally one of the busiest days of the year in the community.
Prosecutors accuse Snyderville Basin man of raping massage client
Prosecutors have filed multiple felony charges against a Snyderville Basin man they accuse of raping a massage client.
Park City could mark Independence Day on a date other than July 4
Park City will celebrate Independence Day in some fashion this year, but the community might pick a day other than July 4 to mark the nation’s birth.
