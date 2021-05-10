Top 5 Stories: Cute pets, contaminated soil and a tragic bicycle accident
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from May 3-9, 2021.
Park Record Cutest Pet Contest winners: a dog named Willow, Scurry the guinea pig and a kitty named Kitty Kitty
Better sit down, the cuteness is off the charts with these ones.
Park City outlines concept to store contaminated soils along entryway
Park City is continuing to take steps to build a facility along the S.R. 248 entryway to store soils containing contaminants from the community’s silver-mining era, an effort that has drawn attention in recent days.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Summit County
A bicyclist died in Summit County Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
Judge overrules county’s decision to bar Basin landowner from building 9,300-square-foot barn, though project still faces hurdles
A 3rd District Court judge has overturned a Summit County decision to bar a landowner from constructing a 9,300-square-foot barn in the Trailside neighborhood. The judge did not order the county to allow the structure, but merely to reevaluate the application using different criteria.
Sheriff’s report: Anti-vaccine protesters disrupt Kamas clinic
Deputies indicated the protesters approached people who were headed to the health office and were reportedly “pushy” at times, but they did not commit any crimes.
