Top 5 Stories: Development around Park City, overcrowded trails and the passing of a beloved local musician
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from June 14-20, 2021.
Vail Resorts urges approval of PCMR project, a rare statement concerning development fray
Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts in early June submitted a letter to the Park City Planning Commission in support of a Provo developer’s blueprints for a major project at the resort.
Community mourns loss of Joy Tlou, Park City musician who lived ‘life to the fullest’
The Park City community will honor the late Joy Tlou with a memorial celebration at City Park.
Summit County Councilor: Permits to use trails will be ‘absolutely necessary’ to handle growth
A Summit County Councilor said recently that it will become necessary to require people to hold permits to use trails in the Snyderville Basin. There is concern that people from the Salt Lake Valley are contributing to overcrowding issues on the trails.
Is there a Park City Harmons on the horizon?
The owners of Outlets Park City have applied to build a 60,000-square-foot Harmons grocery store in a stretch that is now home to a dozen outlets, according to an application Summit County received in April.
Tom Clyde: Plague, drought, locusts and Hideout
“I fully expect to see a caravan of Range Rovers leaving town, with mattresses and Peloton cycles tied to the roofs as the new arrivals decide that life in this dust bowl is intolerable,” writes Tom Clyde.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Top 5 Stories: Development around Park City, overcrowded trails and the passing of a beloved local musician
Last week’s top stories included a remembrance of Joy Tlou, further updates on the PCMR parking lot development and another column by Tom Clyde.