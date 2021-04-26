Top 5 Stories: Development concerns, drought issues and a new tenant in the former Jupiter Bowl
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from April 19-25, 2021.
Provo firm accused of distorting images of Park City project with non-existent mountainsides
A group in opposition to a major development proposal at Park City Mountain Resort accused the Provo firm pursuing the project of using misleading images in support of the plan.
Park City’s extreme drought starts to impact water usage
Summit County is split between severe drought and extreme drought. Officials are asking residents to curtail their outdoor water usage to deal with the low levels of available water.
Death in Francis prompts changes in East Side emergency medical services
East Side firefighters will now respond to more medical calls after a man’s death last month prompted changes to how East Side emergency services are provided.
Coworking space opens in former bowling alley, with hopes of providing a boost to Redstone
A new coworking space has moved into Kimball Junction, inhabiting the 22,000-square-foot former home of Jupiter Bowl.
Park City advertises a mask mandate when there is none, potentially leading to confusion
Park City last weekend continued to display a sign on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip with outdated information about mask requirements. City Hall says updated signs are on order and will be displayed shortly.
Last week’s most-read stories included coverage of the development proposal at PCMR, drought in Summit County and more.