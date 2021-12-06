Top 5 Stories: Home prices are up, Deer Valley Resort’s leader is out, and public outcry spills over
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Nov. 28-Dec. 5, 2021.
Jeremy Levitt, the president and chief operating officer of Deer Valley Resort, left the organization on Monday, the resort said in a statement. He led Deer Valley for a little more than a year and was a key figure in the resort’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more:
Deer Valley president departs, just days before start of ski season
If you plan to buy a home in the Park City area, be prepared to shell out a lot of money — that is, if you can find one that hasn’t been snapped up already. Read more:
‘Remarkable rise’ in home prices expected to continue in Park City area
In a summary of the opinions from the public, officials said 88% of the pedestrians who provided input in person “reported feeling safer walking through the crosswalk.” The online input, though, was more than 90% in opposition. Read more:
Brightly colored traffic calming in Park City lambasted in online feedback
Elected officials hear from approximately 80 people, mostly in opposition to the Tech Center proposal. Read more:
Summit County Council delays vote on disputed project following marathon public hearing
Photos: Deer Valley Resort kicks off its ski season.
View more photos here:
Park City-area law enforcement plays Santa Claus for disadvantaged youngsters
The Park City Police Department lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police held the annual Shop With a Cop event at Walmart at Kimball Junction, bringing members of law enforcement and youngsters from disadvantaged families to the store for holiday shopping.