Top 5 Stories: ‘How many visitors?!’ edition
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Oct. 4-10, 2021.
Mayflower Mountain Resort is anticipated to generate 4,000 daily visits
Officials recently announced they anticipate 4,000 daily visits or more to the Mayflower Mountain Resort. They are planning how to offset those impacts with employee housing and transit systems.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Snyderville Basin neighborhood
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday after, authorities say, he shot and killed a housemate who lived in a basement apartment below him during an altercation at their Snyderville Basin residence.
Tom Clyde: New lifts and more bad news
Tom Clyde is preparing to share the PCMR slopes with a lot more skiers and snowboarders this winter after Vail Resorts announced Epic Pass sales numbers.
Dick’s Burger Shack is for sale
Dick’s Burger Shack, a Kamas staple since the 1970s, is on the market.
Park City Hospital receives $7.5M injection
Park City Hospital recently received a $7.5 million injection to its preventive health programs, a donation that officials say will enable the hospital to expand some specialty services to traditionally underserved populations.
