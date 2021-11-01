Top 5 Stories: Invincible moose edition
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from October 18-24, 2021.
Park City driver hits a moose, and the animal ‘got up and walked away’
A collision between a driver and a moose in Park City resulted in serious damage to the pickup truck, but nobody was injured and the animal left the scene.
SKI Magazine ranks Deer Valley, PCMR among best in the West
SKI Magazine released its annual list of the top 30 ski areas in the western United States and Canada, and you’ll never guess where Park City’s two resorts placed.
Hideout is rebuffed again in court as judge sides with Summit County in annexation battle
A 4th District Court judge has sided with Summit County, again, in its bid to stop Hideout from annexing hundreds of acres of Richardson Flat.
Developers have taken the helm of a large-scale development proposal near Hoytsville
Developers have taken the helm of a large-scale development proposal near Hoytsville, now controlling 900 acres of the 1,000-acre project site.
Proposed redistricting maps split Summit County in multiple ways
The Legislature is tasked with redrawing the state’s political boundaries and for the first time will receive submissions from the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Top 5 Stories: Invincible moose edition
Last week’s most-read story involved a pickup truck and a moose that cannot be killed.