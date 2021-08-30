Top 5 Stories: Is it ski season yet?
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 23-29, 2021.
Park City Mountain Resort announces dates for 2021-22 ski season
The time is approaching for Parkites to start waxing their skis and snowboards.
Summit County Council hears backlash after school mask order
The Summit County Council heard from angry community members who don’t want to see a mask mandate in schools — and many who said the mandate should go further.
Mitt Romney, visiting Park City area, pins Afghanistan blame on Biden, Trump
Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday said there are two presidential administrations responsible for the chaos in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrawal from that country nears.
Park City police blotter: People ‘too loud’ with ‘high pitch laugh’
The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about an ongoing problem with noisy people on Deer Valley Drive. People were “too loud” with a “high pitch laugh,” the police were told.
PCMR development labeled an ‘obscene raping,’ drawing rebuke for startling language
A correspondence to City Hall regarding the development proposal at Park City Mountain Resort uses verbiage that is startling even in a community where much of the tension over the last 30 years has in some way been driven by growth matters.
Last week, Park Record readers were dreaming of this season’s first, sweet powder day.