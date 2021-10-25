Top 5 Stories: Let it snow edition
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from October 18-24, 2021.
Photos: Snowfall blankets Park City
It is the second straight week Park City has received an early-season powder dump, buoying the hopes of skiers and snowboarders a month before ski season is scheduled to begin.
The first skier-caused avalanche was reported Oct. 15
Despite the calendar saying October, skier-caused avalanches have already been reported.
Park City mayor thrust back into Black Lives Matter mural dispute as election nears
Emails in 2020 from Mayor Andy Beerman provide further details about the controversial social justice murals put on Main Street that summer.
Park City councilor ‘personally attacked’ after Black Lives Matter mural appeared, email shows
Park City Councilor Nann Worel, who is currently campaigning for the mayor’s office, in 2020 drafted a message to Park City Manager Matt Dias critical of the process that led to the creation of social justice murals on the Main Street asphalt.
Park City police monitor elk herd along entryway amid worries about a collision
An elk herd spent several days last week in the area of the McPolin Farm, leading some drivers to stop to take pictures and drawing attention from the police. The main herd appeared to remain a distance from S.R. 224, but animals were also seen along the road itself.
