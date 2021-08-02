Top 5 Stories: Loud bikes on Main Street, mask mandates and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from June 21-27, 2021.
An e-bike trail network? Officials are seeking solutions to e-bikes on Park City’s trails.
More electric bikes are hitting the area’s trails, leading to some conflicts with non-assisted mountain bikes and hikers, a trail official said.
Deer Valley poised to launch talks with Park City planning panel about major Snow Park development
Deer Valley Resort on Wednesday is slated to launch talks with the Park City Planning Commission about what is envisioned as a major development at Snow Park.
Harley-Davidsons roar too loud for Park City, leading to police action
The Park City Police Department during the summer has made exhaust systems of motorcycles and vehicles that are loud one of the enforcement focuses.
Park City fire chief dies of injuries sustained in off-duty accident
Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt died last month from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident earlier in the week, the agency announced.
CDC recommends vaccinated people in Summit County wear masks indoors
The CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings in Summit County, a step backward precipitated by the rise in cases tied to the more-transmissible Delta variant.
