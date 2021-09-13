Top 5 Stories: Mountain lion shot, daycare closed and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Sept. 6-12, 2021.
Utah wildlife officer kills mountain lion in Park City
A state wildlife officer shot and killed a mountain lion in Park City after the animal remained in a lower Deer Valley neighborhood for an extended period and lunged at a police officer.
Kamas daycare closes, leaving families ‘scrambling’
AristoCat Children’s Academy in Kamas was one of only a few child care options in the Kamas Valley, and the closure leaves several families scrambling to find an alternative.
Styx bassist enjoyed playing private party in Park City
Styx will perform Tuesday at the Utah State Fair.
Park City economy roared as coronavirus raged, City Hall numbers show
City Hall in early September released sales-tax numbers for the 2021 fiscal year, indicating the all-time record was set in the period between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Waterworks break at Snow Creek Plaza prompts emergency response
A major waterworks break occurred at Snow Creek Plaza, filling sections of the parking lot with water that was knee deep in some places.
