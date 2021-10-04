Top 5 Stories: New brews and angry moose edition
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, 2021.
Harmons proposed as future anchor for Outlets Park City
With sales at Outlets Park City down 32% between 2019 and 2020 and tenants vacating their stores, the ownership group is looking for a new commercial anchor.
Park City’s labor shortage could be here to stay
Demographic trends, and not just pandemic-fueled changes, are contributing to a local worker shortage that an official says might be here to stay.
A deal for the Road Island Diner has been struck
A deal has been struck for a buyer to purchase the former Road Island Diner in Oakley.
Offset Bier stands out as a new brewery in Park City
Offset Bier gives Park City a unique and intimate beer drinking experience.
Park City police contacted about aggressive moose on trail, wayward cows
The Park City Police Department earlier in September received an unusual report involving a bicyclist on a trail and a moose that was described as aggressive.
